How to watch Cameroon vs Morocco online, on TV, and from anywhere in blockbuster AFCON quarter-final tie

Watch Cameroon vs Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Cameroon vs Morocco: key information • Date: Friday 09 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 20:00 local • Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat • TV & Streaming: E4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4.com (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

The tie of the tournament so far takes place in Rabat on Friday, as Cameroon and Morocco face off.

Troubled with controversy prior to the competition, the Indomitable Lions have let the football do the talking, having eased into the last eight.

Morocco, as hosts, has the weight and expectation of a nation behind them, with over 53,000 expected to pack into the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Advancing to this stage thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over Tanzania, the hosts will hope to rely on home advantage.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Cameroon vs Morocco online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Cameroon vs Morocco for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Cameroon vs Morocco for free thanks to Channel 4.

TV viewers will find the action on the E4 freeview TV channel, while those who prefer to stream online can head to the Channel 4 website.

Cameroon vs Morocco free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming on the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Cameroon vs Morocco from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Is Cameroon vs Morocco on TV in the US?

Fans in the US can watch Cameroon vs Morocco on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 14:00 ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Cameroon vs Morocco in Africa

Cameroon vs Morocco will be shown live on SuperSport in Cameroon and on beIN Sport in Morocco.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon vs Morocco: Preview

After a hard-fought 2-1 win over South Africa in the last-16, Cameroon will be hoping to cause a huge scalp by beating the hosts on their own patch.

Seven points from three games in the group stages gave the five-time winners a solid platform to build from, with momentum steadily building once again.

The Indomitable Lions remain one of Africa’s most successful international sides, and with that comes worry for Morocco over this tie.

Having also failed to qualify for this year's World Cup in the USA, this tournament presents a chance to restore some pride back home.

Morocco comes into this quarter-final clash still as tournament favourites, with Brahim Diaz continuing to shine for his nation.

Captain and returning defender Achraf Hakimi provided the assist for the Real Madrid man, and confidence is clearly brimming.

The Atlas Lions topped Group A with seven points after recording wins over Comoros (2–0) and Zambia (3–0), alongside a 1–1 draw with Mali.

Morocco is chasing its first AFCON title since 1976 and have won their last two meetings with Cameroon, which could prove a huge psychological effect.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Cameroon 1-0 Morocco

We are predicting a huge shock in this one, with Bryan Mbeumo's first-half goal settling the game.