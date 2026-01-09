How to watch Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest: Live streams, TV coverage as famed FA Cup giant-killers target another upset

Watch Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest today as Sean Dyche's Tricky Trees visit north Wales in the third round of the FA Cup and FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Wrexham have torn through the EFL in the last few years, riding a Hulu wave all the way from the National League to the Championship.

A run in the FA Cup would be more than a new angle for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to riff off in the next series of Welcome to Wrexham. It would be fresh take on a proud cup history.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest on TV in the UK

Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and available on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest in the US

Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest will be on ESPN in the United States and available to stream on ESPN+.

Watch the FA Cup on ESPN+ To tune into the FA Cup through ESPN+ all you need is an ESPN Select subscription, which costs £12.99/month. ESPN Unlimited will give you added access to the main ESPN networks for $29.99/month.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the States right now, you can still access your ESPN+ subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest through Stan Sport.

Watch the FA Cup on Stan Sport Want every single FA Cup live stream in one place, plus the Premier League and Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in Australia right now, you can still access your Stan Sport subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Discovery+, ESPN+, Stan Sport

Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest: FA Cup third round preview

The Red Dragons' previous FA Cup exploits have taken them as far as the quarter-finals and delivered some of its most famous upsets.

We can only imagine what the club's current ownership group would have spun out of Wrexham's win against Arsenal in 1992.

Phil Parkinson's team was drawn at home again in this year's third round and given an opportunity to start a new chapter against Premier League opposition.

Wrexham have inserted themselves into the race for what would be a remarkable fourth successive promotion. They entertain Nottingham Forest in fine form on Friday.

Forest have some FA Cup heritage of their own. Their second and most recent cup win was in 1959 and their last appearance in the final was the infamous 1991 Wembley showpiece.

This might not be the season to end that long wait. Sean Dyche has other priorities in mind both domestically and in Europe, where Premier League survival and progress in the Europa League must take precedence.

Their midweek comeback win against West Ham United has eased Forest's relegation fears, however, and a Friday night at the Racecourse Ground is an opportunity to blow off some steam.

When Dyche names his starting line-up 75 minutes before kick-off, we'll know exactly where he sees the FA Cup on his 2025-26 to-do list.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wrexham 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Championship clubs beating Premier League opponents in the third round is a proud British tradition. We think this game is a prime candidate.