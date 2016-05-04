Marcelino wants to turn Anfield atmosphere in Villarreal's favour

Villarreal coach Marcelino is hoping to turn the Anfield atmosphere into his side's favour as the Spanish outfit prepare to face Liverpool in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

Marcelino and Co. hold a 1-0 advantage going into the return leg in England after Adrian Lopez scored a stoppage-time goal at El Madrigal last week.

Liverpool and their supporters are renowned for their unique atmosphere on European nights, but Marcelino insists it will have a positive rather than negative effect on his players.

"It's a real pleasure to be able to play here and something that will be a really nice occasion for us," the 60-year-old said.

"But in no way whatsoever will we be affected by the atmosphere in any adverse manner at all. If anything, we will be affected in a positive way.

"We will be galvanised by the atmosphere and I think it will drive us on to perform better ourselves, once we experience it. We have that feeling we can get through to the final."