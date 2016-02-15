Marcelo in line for Madrid return

Marcelo could make his Real Madrid return in the Champions League last-16 clash with Roma after being named in Zinedine Zidane's squad.

The Brazilian full-back missed last weekend's 4-2 victory over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga due to a shoulder injury sustained against Granada on February 7.

Daniel Carvajal filled in for Marcelo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, but could make way for the 27-year-old on Wednesday.

While Marcelo's return will lift Zidane's squad for the first leg in Rome, they will be disappointed to be without forward Gareth Bale.

A calf problem has seen Bale sidelined for the past month and he continues to nurse the problem as European football makes it return.

James Rodriguez has profited from Bale's absence with four successive starts and the Colombia international is in line to add to that tally having been named in Zidane's 20-man travelling party.