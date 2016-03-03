Marcelo, Modric return to Madrid training
Marcelo and Luka Modric could be back for Real Madrid this weekend after returning to team training.
Zinedine Zidane could welcome back Marcelo and Luka Modric from injury when Real Madrid host Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.
Full-back Marcelo has missed Madrid's last two outings due to a calf problem, having previously struggled with an injured shoulder, while a foot complaint saw Modric miss Wednesday's La Liga win over Levante.
With the likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema also out of action, Zidane was given a boost as Marcelo and Modric returned to team training.
. and returned to train with the rest of the group at today! March 3, 2016
The pair may play a part at the Bernabeu this weekend while Zidane will hope both can feature in the Champions League last-16 second leg against Roma on Tuesday.
Zidane's side lead the tie 2-0 after victory at the Stadio Olimpico last month.
