Marcelo, Modric return to Madrid training

Zinedine Zidane could welcome back Marcelo and Luka Modric from injury when Real Madrid host Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Full-back Marcelo has missed Madrid's last two outings due to a calf problem, having previously struggled with an injured shoulder, while a foot complaint saw Modric miss Wednesday's La Liga win over Levante.

With the likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema also out of action, Zidane was given a boost as Marcelo and Modric returned to team training.

The pair may play a part at the Bernabeu this weekend while Zidane will hope both can feature in the Champions League last-16 second leg against Roma on Tuesday.

Zidane's side lead the tie 2-0 after victory at the Stadio Olimpico last month.