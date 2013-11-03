Marchisio confident ahead of Real Madrid clash

The Serie A champions fell to a 2-1 defeat at the Bernabeu last month to leave them third in Group B, two points adrift of second-placed Galatasaray.

But Marchisio feels his side have the ability to get a result against Carlo Ancelotti's men this time around, aided by a vocal home support at the Juventus Stadium.

"Real have plenty of strong players up front who sometimes help out less in defensive areas, thus putting their backline under pressure," he told the club's official website.

"We managed to defend well in Spain, enjoy possession and cause them problems.

"In Turin, we’ll be able to count on the support of our fans, who will provide a red-hot atmosphere at the stadium.

"We haven’t had a great deal of time in which to prepare for the game, but encounters like these provide plenty of motivation by themselves."

Marchisio also stressed that Juve would not give up in their quest to retain the Serie A title, with Roma currently leading the way.

"We mustn’t give in and need to be ready to pounce on any slip-ups. We’re perfectly calm as we’ve always responded positively and are enjoying an excellent championship season.

"We must look to continue this when we face Napoli next week."