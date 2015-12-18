Marco Fabian to join Eintracht Frankfurt

Marco Fabian has agreed a deal to join Eintracht Frankfurt in January, Mexican club Chivas have confirmed.

The 26-year-old, who has spent his entire career at the Guadalajara outfit aside from a season on loan with Cruz Azul, will complete his switch to the Bundesliga next month.

"After eight years, the dream of Marco Fabian to play in Europe has been realised," a club statement said.

"The directors and those of Eintracht Frankfurt have reached an agreement for the player to join one of the most competitive leagues in the world at the start of January 2016.

"All the best in Europe, Marco Fabian!"

The Mexico international midfielder will be tasked with helping Frankfurt's fight against relegation, with Armin Veh's side just two points off the bottom of the table.