Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United are showing signs of progress – despite draw at Sheffield United

Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United's comeback against Sheffield United shows that they are making progress.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were 2-0 down after 70 minutes of Sunday's clash, before three quick-fire goals turned the game around.

The hosts ultimately secured a point in an entertaining match at Bramall Lane thanks to Oli McBurnie's late leveller.

But Rashford has hailed his team-mates' character and resilience, contrasting United's response to an occasion in April when they found themselves 2-0 down at Everton.

“They were very compact but you need to have movement,” the forward told Sky Sports. “In the first half it wasn't good enough from us, but we managed to recognise it and get back into game and good position.

“It happened at Everton – 2-0 down and we lost 4-0, but it shows we're improving and learning.

“The manager knows when we play on front foot we're a good team. The three goals is the response we managed to give. We have to keep pushing though – if we kept going then perhaps we would have got the win.

“Obviously a tough game for both teams. When you go 3-2 up you feel hard done by. But we were in a difficult situation and dug out of it.”

Like most of his team-mates, Rashford struggled to influence the game in the first 70 minute at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

However, former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness believes he remains United’s key man in a forward line which also includes Anthony Martial and Daniel James.

“Marcus Rashford, at 22, is their main man,” Souness told Sky Sports. “He is the go to man for their goals.”

“On a good day they will destroy you, the will destroy you. You can almost end up chasing shadows with them. Always running back towards your own goal.

“They are all pacey and are capable of getting goals. But they are all a bit hit and miss.

“Martial, you sometimes you look at him and think what a fantastic player he is, but then he goes absent.

“James, given he only a young man and that he is new to this level is a bit in and out and that is understandable.”

United face Astana in the Europa League on Thursday, before a Premier League duel with Aston Villa next weekend.

