Marine squad wait on Covid tests ahead of historic clash with Tottenham

Marine are waiting nervously on the results of their second round of coronavirus testing to decide whether their FA Cup third-round tie with Tottenham can go ahead.

The Northern Premier League North West Division side came through a first round unscathed and will receive results of their second batch of tests by Saturday morning.

Boss Neil Young has promised the players that have been involved in their historic run to what is the biggest mismatch in FA Cup history the chance to play against Spurs.

But they are short of match practise, having not played since December 26 due to the suspension of their league.

Tottenham could have Gareth Bale back as Jose Mourinho promises to go strong.

There are 161 places between the two sides in the football ladder, but Bale could be involved after a recent calf injury.

Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) continues to miss out while Erik Lamela could be involved after a period of self-isolation.

Mourinho has said out of 20 players, only one from the under-18s will be making the trip to Crosby.