Mario Rui will leave Napoli unless things change, agent warns

Mario Rui's agent has issued Serie A title chasers Napoli with a stern warning ahead of the transfer window by claiming his client will "100 per cent leave" if his standing in the squad does not change.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a strong run in the side due to the injury absence of Faouzi Ghoulam, starting 17 top-flight games for Maurizio Sarri's side as they tussle with Juventus for the Scudetto.

However, he may find himself as understudy to Ghoulam next season upon the return of the Algeria international and Rui's agent Mario Giuffredi has warned Napoli he will seek a transfer for his client if that does not change.

"Mario Rui is a great player, he will be 100% not stay at Naples if he is considered a luxury reserve player," Giuffredi told Gianluca Di Marzio.

Ghoulam signed a contract extension with Napoli until 2022 in December, suggesting he remains a part of Sarri's long-term plans at the Stadio San Paolo, although he has attracted interest from Manchester United this year.

Rui may not be the only client of Giuffredi's to leave Napoli, though, as the agent also raised the prospect of a potential transfer for goalkeeper Luigi Sepe, who has made just one Serie A appearance.

"From what [I've] heard around, Napoli continue to look for new goalkeepers to entrust the starting shirt next season. Luigi needs to prove his worth and if the situation does not change from now to this summer, he will change teams," Giuffredi added.

Sepe is currently understudy to former Liverpool and Real Madrid goalkeeper Pepe Reina, but the experienced shot stopper is rumoured to be set to join AC Milan at the end of his contract in June.