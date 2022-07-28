Mark Connolly joins Derry City from Dundee United for undisclosed fee
By PA Staff published
Mark Connolly has left Dundee United for an undisclosed fee to sign for Derry City on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
The 30-year-old defender moved to Tannadice from Crawley in January 2019 and made almost 70 appearances over his three and a half years at the club, playing a prominent role in their promotion from the Championship in the 2019-20 campaign.
However, the Irishman has fallen out of favour over the past year and had spells on loan with Dunfermline and Dundalk last season.
A statement on United’s website said: “We thank Mark for his service to Dundee United and wish him all the best for the future.”
