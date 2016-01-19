Markovic unsure over Liverpool future

Lazar Markovic insists he is focused on winning the championship with Fenerbahce rather than worrying about his future when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

The winger was sent out on loan to Fenerbahce for the 2015-16 season by former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

Markovic was a £20million signing by Rodgers in 2014 but the 21-year-old failed to cement a regular spot in the Liverpool XI.

Reports have suggested Fenerbahce are keen to make Markovic's deal a permanent one, while Fiorentina are also reportedly eyeing a move for the Serbia international.

However, Markovic only has his eye on one thing, and that is lifting silverware with Fenerbahce at the end of the season.

"I'm trying to do my best. I came here for the championship", he told Lig TV.



"Currently I am focused on that goal.



"What happens at the end of the season, we will see."

Fenerbahce are top of the Turkish Super Lig table with a two-point gap over Besiktas following a 3-0 win over Eskisehirspor on Monday.

"It was a tough match. It was very cold but we got a very important victory for us. We want to continue this way." Markovic said.