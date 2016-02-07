Marotta confident of keeping Allegri at Juventus

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta is confident Massimiliano Allegri will remain at Juventus despite links with Chelsea.

Reports emerged on Friday suggesting Chelsea are keen to recruit Allegri as the long-term successor to Jose Mourinho, with Guus Hiddink's interim reign finishing at the end of the season.

On Saturday, the 48-year-old outlined his commitment to Juve, who he led to the Scudetto in 2014-15, and would not speak further about his future.

Marotta has followed up by claiming the relationship between Allegri and the club is likely to see him stay at the reins into next season.

"We have a great rapport with Allegri," the Juve executive told Mediaset Premium. "Contracts are not as important as the relationships between people.

"With Allegri, the conditions are all there to continue. The team is doing well and improving a great deal."

Former Juve coach and current Italy boss Antonio Conte has also been linked to the post at Stamford Bridge.

When asked who would be more suited to the Premier League club, Marotta simply replied: "They are both top coaches."