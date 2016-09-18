Marotta confirms Juve will sign Bentancur

Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that the club will complete the signing of teenager Rodrigo Bentancur from Boca Juniors.

AC Milan, Inter and Real Madrid have all been closely linked with the highly-rated midfielder who debuted for the Argentine giants in April 2015.

But Juve secured the first option to sign the 19-year-old, along with Guido Vadala, Franco Cristaldo and Adrian Cubas, as part of the deal that saw Carlos Tevez return to his first club from the Italian champions last year.

And Marotta has made it clear that Juventus fully intend to exercise that option by bringing the Uruguayan prospect to Turin next term.

"We're always careful about young talents, just like Bentancur," he said.

"We have an option on him from the Tevez deal with Boca Juniors; an option that we will exercise next season".

Bentancur has made 30 league appearances for Boca, scoring one goal.