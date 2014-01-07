Marotta insists Pogba will stay at Juventus

The France midfielder is a rumoured target for Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Arsenal having impressed in Turin since his move from Manchester United in 2012.

But Marotta stressed that the Serie A leaders have no plans to offload Pogba, who won the 2013 Golden Boy award for young footballers voted for by sports journalists across Europe.

"Pogba is a very good football player and so the eyes of big clubs are on him, but we don't want to sell him," Marotta told RaiDue. "We will soon talk with his agent about his contract too."

When asked about the futures of veteran midfielder Andrea Pirlo and coach Antonio Conte, Marotta added: "Pirlo has a contract expiring in June, but the relationship between him and the club are excellent and very soon he will extend the agreement.

"The Conte cycle with Juve can also last in the long term."

Marotta revealed that Juve would be looking to keep a low profile during the January transfer window.

"(Mirko) Vucinic to leave? We don't want to give anyone in January," he continued. "(Parma's Jonathan) Biabiany and (PSG's Jeremy) Menez? They are very good players but we are not seeking players like them, the group is strong.

"We are not particularly interested in the January market."