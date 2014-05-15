Marotta: Juventus fans should fear Conte exit

Conte hinted in march that he was considering leaving Italy for a new challenge, and he has since secured a third consecutive Serie A crown with the Turin giants.

The former midfielder has hinted that an inability to improve on his achievements may lead to him seeking pastures new.

And Marotta, while delighted with what Conte has given to Juve, did little to dampen rumours that he could be set for an imminent departure.

He said: "I think it's the right way to recognise the scope of what Conte has achieved at Juventus.

"As we've said before, Conte is a very well-prepared manager that has had a big say in the results achieved by this club.

"I believe it wise for the fans to worry about him being lured away from Turin."

Conte was spotted sat next to legendary former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson at Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final - held at Juventus Stadium.

Ferguson chose to step away from the Old Trafford hotseat after 26 years of success 12 months ago, and Marotta wryly suggested Conte may have been taking advice from the now retired Scot.

"Yesterday was a big celebration for football, the final of a very important trophy, it's always a social occasion where you can meet icons of the sport like Alex Ferguson," he added.

"Maybe Conte can get some football wisdom or some advice about his future as a manager."