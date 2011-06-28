Marseille keen on arranging Drogba return

The 33-year-old left Stade Velodrome for London in 2004 after a highly successful spell with L'OM and has gone on to enjoy considerable success in England, making more than 300 appearances for the Blues and scoring 144 goals.

However, Drogba’s Chelsea future remains uncertain after the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti, with new boss Andre Villas-Boas said to be keen on re-vamping an ageing Blues squad.

Reports suggest Porto striker Falcao is set to follow Villas-Boas to Chelsea, and with Drogba now entering the final year of his contract, the club may be keen to cash in on the Ivory Coast captain.

Nonetheless, Marseille president Vincent Labrune has hinted that finances will dictate whether Drogba moves back to the South of France.

“The question is whether, in terms of salary, I do not mean the transfer, Marseille have the means for four years to pay Didier Drogba,” Labrune told La Provence.

“I answer 'yes'. But we cannot afford 11 Didier Drogbas.

“So is it possible? Yes, but in the case of departures.”

Drogba has also been strongly linked with moved to Chelsea’s London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

By Ben McAleer