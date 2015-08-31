Marseille's Lemina poised for Juve move

Marseille midfielder Mario Melina is set to join Serie A champions Juventus with the 21-year-old having a medical in Turin on Monday.

The France under-21 international moved to Marseille from Lorient in 2013 and has impressed at the Stade Velodrome.

Lemina is set to link up with Juve on deadline day in Italy with Massimiliano Allegri keen to bolster his squad after starting the Serie A season with back-to-back defeats.

"Mario Lemina, the Franco-Gabonese midfielder coming from Marseille, is in the city where he is conducting medical examinations," Juve confirmed on their official website.

"The exams for the under-21 footballer are provided at the Clinic Fornaca Sessant and then at the Institute of Sports Medicine of Turin."