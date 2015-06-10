Martial going nowhere, says Monaco coach Jardim

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim says many of his squad could go elsewhere due to financial reasons, but insists Anthony Martial will not be one of them.

Teenage forward Martial joined Monaco from Lyon in June 2013 and has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League side Tottenham.

The France Under-21 international netted 12 goals for Monaco last season as they finished third in Ligue 1 and reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Jardim told L'Equipe: "I know about everything that could happen. I would just like it all to be done with as soon as possible.

"With [vice-president and CEO] Vadim [Vasilyev] and [technical director] Luis [Campos], it was quite clear: Bernardo Silva and Martial will stay, as will [Nabil] Dirar, [Danijel] Subasic, [Andrea] Raggi, Elderson and [Jeremy] Toulalan.

"All the others could leave for financial reasons. When a player leaves, we will buy another, that is why scouting is fundamental in our strategy."