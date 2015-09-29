Martial more than just goals, says Neville

Gary Neville has taken the time to praise Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial and stressed that there is much more to the Frenchman's game than just scoring goals.

Martial, 19, joined United from Monaco on transfer deadline day and has since impressed with some sublime performances.

The forward has already netted four goals in five appearances in all competitions, but it is his all-round game that has impressed Neville most.

"I was expecting Manchester United to have signed a winger-forward, but what they have actually signed looks like a number nine; someone who can lead the line, and, if he's not scoring goals and not running in behind, provide a point for attacks - and I never expected that," the former United defender told Sky Sports.

"In the first three weeks he couldn't have made any greater impact upon me in terms of how he's settled in, the goals he's scored, the threat he's provided, the transformation of the team, but also the fact that he can physically handle himself, push big men out of the way, hold the ball and turn in one movement.

"That's the bit that has shocked me and surprised me. It's early days and he's still got a lot to do but I think it's something he should be positive about and United should be positive about."