Martial never the same again - Mangala

Eliaquim Mangala has told France team-mate Anthony Martial that no-one will look at him the same again after his big-money move to Manchester United.

Martial, 19, became the most expensive teenager in history after making the move from Monaco to United for an initial £36million transfer deadline day.

Manchester City defender Mangala said Martial, who is preparing for his potential international debut, would need to adjust to being viewed differently.

The 24-year-old, who made a slow start to his City career after joining in August last year, also warned his compatriot that adjusting to the Premier League would be tough.

"I do not think that the amount of the transfer would be a problem. Obviously no-one will look at him the same way anymore. Manchester United paid a lot of money for him," Mangala said.

"Let's see how he and people around him like the club or his family, deals with it, that's important. He must focus only on his football. It is what will be asked anyway. Everything else is inherent to the football world.

"Currently we can see some big amount within the transfer market. If we make a comparison with what we used to spend in the past, we realise it could go too far.

"In my opinion no-one is worth £50m, £80m or £100m. It is a part of the business of football.

"It is up to him to do well on the pitch. The first season can be tough; Premier League is a tough one. Totally different and very difficult. I hope he will be well received."

France face Portugal in a friendly on Friday before taking on Albania three days later.