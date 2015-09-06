Martial 'the next Henry' - Saha

Big-money Manchester United signing Anthony Martial can follow in the footsteps of Thierry Henry by becoming a huge hit in the Premier League, according to Louis Saha.

Martial completed a switch from Monaco worth a reported £58million on deadline day, with eyebrows raised over such a sizeable fee being shelled out for a 19-year-old.

But former United striker Saha has faith in his French compatriot.

"He's got that speed, that power, he's got that youth in him so he'll surprise a lot of defenders because they don't know him," said Saha.

"It's a great asset for Manchester United and that's what they needed because up front they lack speed sometimes.

"In France we call him the next Thierry Henry because he can play left or right, he's got a great ability with the ball, he can take on three, four players with ease, there is no problem. At the same time, the new generation have no fear.

"He's got such an ability that he can win trophies for Manchester United I believe that, but I don't want to put too much pressure on him."