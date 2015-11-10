Martial will become one of the best in the world - Neville

Phil Neville has backed Manchester United teenager Anthony Martial to become one of the best players in the world and feels he will prove to be an "absolute bargain".

The 19-year-old immediately impressed upon his arrival from Monaco in September, scoring three goals in his first two Premier League games.

Martial has since gone six league games without a goal, but Neville has little doubt the £36million signing will become a major asset for United.

"What I think he brings most to this Manchester United team is genuine speed and speed on the counter-attack, like we saw against Everton when they went to Goodison Park and won, as well as speed when United play a passing football style under Louis van Gaal," the former defender was quoted as saying on the official United website.

"He has brought genuine speed to the team, he is strong and he is quick. People question the amount of money that Louis van Gaal paid but I think United have got an absolute bargain and his style suits the Premier League.

"I think there is more to come. He is still young, he still learning and there is more to come from this striker, who I think could become one of the best in the world."