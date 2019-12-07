Martin Boyle double downs Dons

Martin Boyle scored a brace as Hibernian returned to winning ways with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Aberdeen.

Following a tight first half, Boyle twice found the net before Flo Kamberi added a third.

Aberdeen had chances to open the scoring in the first half but could have had no complaints in falling to their first loss in seven outings.

It was an enjoyable afternoon for Hibs manager Jack Ross as he watched his team bounce back from the midweek loss to Ross County.

Ross made two alterations to the team that was beaten in Dingwall, with Ofir Marciano and Stevie Mallan replacing Chris Maxwell and Vykintas Slivka respectively.

There was no change to the visitors’ line-up after Aberdeen came from two goals down to claim a point at home to Rangers in midweek.

Hibs got off to a brighter start and came close to breaking the deadlock in the third minute.

Boyle’s teasing cross from the right would have left Christian Doidge with a simple goal from inside the six-yard box but Ash Taylor made a timely last-ditch interception.

Mallan picked up the rebound but the midfielder’s low drive was palmed behind by Dons goalkeeper Joe Lewis at his near post.

Aberdeen then threatened after nine minutes when Sam Cosgrove sped past Ryan Porteous inside the area before unleashing a low shot that left Marciano having to concede a corner at his front post.

There was a brief lull at either end as opposing defences enjoyed the upper hand.

That was until the 31st minute when both teams had chances.

After Mallan’s free-kick hit the top of the Dons’ defensive wall, the visitors immediately went on the counter. James Wilson raced into the Hibs box but his shot from a tight angle was parried by Marciano.

Cosgrove was first on to the loose ball but his tame effort from close range was blocked by the legs of the Hibs goalkeeper.

Similar to the first half, Hibs began the second period on the front foot.

Kamberi fired a shot just over Lewis’ bar but the hosts took the lead in the 52nd minute.

Scott Allan picked out Boyle in the area with a perfectly-weighted pass and the winger lifted the ball over the goalkeeper before finding the net.

The Dons had struggled to make any impact following the interval and manager Derek McInnes made a triple change just after the hour mark, bringing on Curtis Main, Ryan Hedges and Dean Campbell.

However, Hibs added a second in the 68th minute through Boyle.

Kamberi found him darting through the middle on the counter and Boyle kept his composure under pressure from Andrew Considine before placing a shot past Lewis.

Kamberi confirmed the win for Hibs with a third in the 74th minute when he eased past several half-hearted challenges before firing beyond Lewis from 15 yards.