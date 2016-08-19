Martin Jol quits Egyptian giants Al Ahly

Former Tottenham boss Martin Jol has resigned as Al Ahly coach following a run of poor results with the Egyptian giants.

Al Ahly announced Jol's departure on Thursday, just six months after the 60-year-old Dutchman was appointed.

Jol's exit came on the back of the eight-time CAF Champions League winners' elimination from the 2016 competition, and Al Ahly's 3-1 loss to arch-rivals Zamalek in the Egypt Cup final on August 8.

"Ahly have amicably terminated the contract of Martin Jol at his request. He will be replaced in the interim by his assistant Ossama Orabi," a statement read on the club's official website.

During Jol's brief spell in charge, he did guide Al Ahly to the Egyptian Premier League title last season.

Al Ahly will end their Champions League campaign at ASEC Mimosas on August 24.