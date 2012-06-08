Martin pens fresh Norwich contract

Martin played a starring role for the Canaries last season as they avoided relegation and cemented there position in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old is hoping to secure more success with the club in the future and is delighted to have committed himself to Norwich just 24 hours after Chris Hughton was appointed as the new manager.

Martin told the club’s official website: "It's been brilliant. I'm extremely delighted, my family and I are really happy around here. It's a pleasure and an honour to be playing for a club of this size and stature.

"The last three years have been brilliant, and hopefully the next three can be just as good.

"As soon as the club spoke about it [a new deal], it didn't take long to get sorted because I'm so happy here personally.

"We've got a great bunch of lads so I'm really pleased to get it sorted so early on. I can now come back in pre-season raring to go."

Hughton, delighted with the news, added: "Having just been appointed as manager, I'm delighted that one of my first actions is to offer Russ this new three-year deal.

"He's had a fantastic couple of seasons here since joining in January 2010 and this new deal shows what he's done over that time.

"He's been an ever-present and has shown he's a versatile player playing at both right-back and in the centre last season."