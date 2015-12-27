Martinez agent cannot rule out Atletico exit

Jackson Martinez wants to stay at Atletico Madrid but the club will decide his future, the striker's agent has said.

The Colombia international has struggled to find his feet in the Spanish capital, scoring just twice in 11 Liga appearances before injury saw him miss the last nine matches prior to the mid-season break.

Reports in England have suggested that Tottenham and Chelsea could look to sign the former Porto man in the coming transfer window, with Diego Costa linked with a return to the Vicente Calderon as part of a potential deal with the Premier League champions.

Henrique Pompeo refused to rule out a departure from Atletico but is adamant Martinez wants to make a success of his time with Diego Simeone's side.

"Jackson wants to succeed at Atletico, but it's the club who will decide his future," he told AS.

"I cannot say if it's a lie, that's football, and nobody knows what will happen in the future. What I want to say is that Jackson is not someone who will go somewhere unless it's through the front door.

"He made a choice and he is very happy in Madrid, he loves the club, although obviously he would have liked to start in another way on a personal level.

"He had to adapt to a new playing culture, and a thousand others things, and then came the injury. But he's happy for the group because things are going well."