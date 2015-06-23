Martinez to Atletico deal done - agent

Porto striker Jackson Martinez has completed his move to Atletico Madrid, his agent Luiz Henrique Pompeo has revealed.

The Colombia international - currently in action at the Copa America in Chile - had looked set to join Milan, with Premier League side Arsenal also apparently interested.

However, amid speculation of a bid from Atletico, Pompeo has stated the deal has been finalised, with the Spanish club having this week seen striker Mario Mandzukic head for Juventus.

"It was finalised today," Pompeo told AS on Tuesday.

"We want to thank Milan for their interest right up the end, we feel very honoured by it, but you can't be in two places at once.

"[Atletico is] a very big club, which has done important things in the league and in Europe. Jackson is going there to also achieve great things and to bring the best out of himself to become even better.

"That's his dream and he's very excited. He's really happy."

Martinez has netted 92 goals for Porto since moving from Chiapas, helping the club to the Primeira Liga title in 2012-13.

The 28-year-old has also topped the scoring charts in each of his three seasons at the Estadio do Dragao.