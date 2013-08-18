Martinez backs Van Wolfswinkel to shine
Roberto Martinez singled out Ricky van Wolfswinkel as a potential star after snatching a point for Norwich City against Everton on Saturday.
The Netherlands international did not have much service throughout the match, but made the most of what he was given to deny Martinez a win in his first competitive game as Everton boss, as the two sides ended 2-2 at Carrow Road.
The former Sporting Lisbon man rescued a point for the hosts after Norwich had fallen behind 2-1, heading home Steven Whittaker's skewed shot.
And his performance was enough to catch the eye of opposition manager Martinez, who looked to have a first Everton win in the bag following efforts from Ross Barkley and Seamus Coleman.
"If you’re a striker and you get very few chances and you take them, it speaks volumes about yourself," said the former Wigan Athletic boss. "Scoring on your debut for a new club as a striker is important.
"I thought his movement was very good, but we kept him quiet for much of the match.
"But then, scoring that chance shows he has a good sense of being in the right place at the right time."
Van Wolfswinkel, who agreed a club-record move to Norwich in March, scored 20 goals in 41 appearances for Sporting Lisbon last term.
