Martinez: Baines contract not on the agenda

Baines was targeted by Manchester United during the transfer window, with Everton rejecting two joint bids for the full-back and Marouane Fellaini before agreeing to sell only the Belgian to the Premier League champions.

Despite that distraction, the England international has enjoyed an impressive start the season, helping the Merseyside club remain unbeaten over their first five games of the new Premier League campaign.

Baines also netted two brilliant free-kicks to help his side to a 3-2 victory over West Ham on Saturday, but Martinez is keen to let the 28-year-old focus on maintaining his performance level.

"At the moment, all we are focusing on is games and any individual contracts or situations are put aside," he said.

"In the last two games, once the window was closed, it's closure and he can concentrate on his football.

"In the last two games, Leighton has been sensational - probably because he's been able to relax and enjoy his football.

"To be able to score goals from dead-ball situations is a massive strength in any team and he's in a moment where the next three or four years will be the best in his career.

"Behind the scenes, we're happy with the situation and we're making sure he's happy as well."