Martinez: Belgium squad as good as it gets

Roberto Martinez is delighted to have been appointed new Belgium coach, but has warned their mentality must change if they are to win anything.

Belgium were regarded as one of the favourites for Euro 2016, but crashed out in the quarter-finals as Wales proved to be too much of an obstacle.

They consequently opted to part ways with head coach Marc Wilmots, naming Martinez as his successor on Wednesday.

The former Everton manager feels the Red Devils are "as good as it gets", but is adamant they have work to do.

August 4, 2016

"I'm proud and honoured to be the national coach of Belgium. The Belgium squad is as good as it gets," Martinez said at a news conference.

"I've always been intrigued by Belgian football. There are so many talented young players. There's much respect for Belgium from the opposition.

"But the preparation is very important. We have to help our team to play with ambition.

"Belgium's mentality has to change. You have to be able to deal with it that you are the favourite. I want my team to enjoy possession and attack. It's vital to have a winning mentality.

"I'm going to meet every player, to get to know them better."

Belgium meet Bosnia-Herzegovina, Greece, Estonia, Cyprus and Gibraltar in the 2018 World Cup qualification campaign.

Martinez's first outing as coach will be against Spain on September 1 in Brussels.