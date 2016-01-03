Martinez: Everton have title potential

Roberto Martinez said Everton must start winning titles, with the manager claiming his talented squad are more than capable of adding trophies to the cabinet within the next five months.

Everton have not claimed silverware since 1995, when they won the FA Cup and Community Shield (then known as the Charity Shield) under Joe Royle.

The Merseyside outfit are 11th in the Premier League this season, while they are preparing for a semi-final showdown against Manchester City in the League Cup on Wednesday before an FA Cup third-round tie against Dagenham and Redbridge three days later.

And Martinez believes Everton's time is now, with the club boasting Romelu Lukaku, Ross Barkley and John Stones.

"As Everton manager, I take responsibility; we have to be a winning team," Martinez said ahead of Everton's clash at home to Tottenham on Sunday.

"We should be winning games and winning titles, not just looking to compete and hope for a win. Winning is in this club's DNA and it has been too long since we won a title.

"We have the talent at this club: we are not quite the finished article yet, otherwise we would be top of the league, but we have to try to win something in the next five months."