Martinez to give Everton youth a chance again

Tyias Browning, Luke Garbutt, John Lundstram, Chris Long and Matthew Kennedy – all 21 or under – won selection in Everton's first-team squad for a pre-season trip to Austria.

After bringing the likes of Ross Barkley and John Stones through last term, Martinez is keen to step up the club's youth development and has been closely monitoring the progress of the quintet for the last year.

"We have five young players whose programme we've been following closely since we set them out 12 months ago," he told Everton's official website.



"They've been out on loan and working in the first team environment and they've done that very well.

"We've got Tyias Browning, Luke Garbutt, John Lundstram, Chris Long and Matthew Kennedy. We've been trying to develop them and they deserve an opportunity.

"We want to see how they react in the first team, how close they are to being ready - like John Stones and Ross Barkley were last season.

"Last year, they [Stones and Barkley] did well in pre-season, showed really high standards and that they were ready so that's going to be the case at Everton.

"It's exciting to see that young and ambitious talent coming through and we need to see if they are ready to help the team and if they are ready to be a part of it."

Everton open their Premier League campaign at Leicester City on August 16.