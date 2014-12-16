Martinez hails Everton's 'devastating' attack

A sublime strike from midfield starlet Ross Barkley was the catalyst for Everton at Goodison Park as the Merseyside outfit ended a three-match winless run in the league.

Barkley collected the ball on the halfway line and played a one-two with Romelu Lukaku before surging towards goal and finding the top corner of the net with a venomous left-footed strike from outside the box in the 33rd minute.

Everton doubled their lead two minutes before half-time, with Kevin Mirallas' free-kick striking Eduardo Vargas and wrong-footing QPR goalkeeper Robert Green.

The home side put the result beyond doubt eight minutes into the second half as Aiden McGeady stood up a cross to the back post where Steven Naismith headed home, though Everton's performance was blemished by a late Bobby Zamora goal.

"The quality in front of goal was devastating. Remember QPR came here with a line-up they haven't used in the whole season," Martinez told reporters.

"They had a lot of legs, very well organised, they got a really good line in midfield with Leroy Fer, Jordan Mutch and Joey Barton.

"Obviously they are going to hit you on the counter-attack with Shaun Wright-Phillips and Junior Hoilett. I think we managed that aspect really, really well.

"And then the substance of football is scoring goals and the first goal is as good as you are going to get.

"I think if you watch that goal again, it is just a real lesson how a midfielder can join in and execute such an incredible quality strike in the manner that Ross Barkley has done.

"From that point on, I thought QPR opened up a little bit more and we found that on the counter-attack we had a few good options.

"The second goal is a bit of a deflection and a bit of luck, which I don't think we have [had] much of this season.

"But the third goal again [was] real quality from Aiden McGeady and a really good finish from Steve Naismith.

"All in all, there are never ever easy games. You need to get those two goals difference to feel a little bit more in control. It's a very important victory for us after the disappointment at [Manchester] City."