Martinez hails Lukaku resurgence

With 11 goals in all competitions in 2015, Romelu Lukaku's recent showings have earned the plaudits of Everton manager Roberto Martinez.

The Belgium international scored seven times in the first half of 2014-15, as he struggled to replicate the form shown in the previous campaign.

But since the turn of the year, Lukaku has shown why Everton forked out a club record £28million to prise him away from Chelsea, and he has formed a productive partnership with Arouna Kone.

"Romelu is 21 and we've all been through that type of season," Martinez said.

"He has a real critical view about himself but I think that's what will make him one of the best strikers in world football.

"Romelu's form since January has been really strong. It's not a straightforward season, there was a hangover from the World Cup but what's important in football is how you react.

"When you see out-and-out number nines playing together it's something new and some back fours find it difficult. We've got that option and it's been pleasing to see that chemistry that Romelu and Arouna have on the pitch."

Martinez was also questioned on the future of Kevin Mirallas, whose contract expires at the end of next season.

"We don't know what's going to happen in the future," Martinez said. "He's got two years left.

"He brings real desire to score goals, all I want is for Kevin to enjoy his football and carry on performing well.

"It doesn't matter if you have one year left or six years left, what's more important is being happy. I don't see that as an issue to solve now at this present time."