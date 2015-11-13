Martinez to have ankle sprain assessed

Atletico Madrid striker Jackson Martinez sustained a sprained left ankle during Colombia's 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Chile on Thursday, the Liga club has confirmed.

Martinez was substituted during the closing stages of the match in Santiago and an initial scan revealed a sprain.

The 29-year-old, who has three goals in 15 appearances for Atletico following his close-season move from Porto, is set to undergo a second scan to determine the full extent of his injury.

A statement on Atletico's official website read: "In a first scan, medical services... consider [the] Atletico striker sprained the medial collateral ligament (deltoid) in his left ankle.

"Jackson Martinez will undergo an MRI in Barranquilla to confirm the extent of his injury."

Colombia host Argentina in their next qualifier on Tuesday, while Atletico resume La Liga action with a trip to Real Betis a week on Sunday.