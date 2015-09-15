Martinez hopeful on Besic and Coleman fitness

Everton manager Roberto Martinez is confident that Muhamed Besic and Seamus Coleman will not be facing lengthy spells out of the side after both players picked up hamstring injuries against Chelsea.

Besic, 23, had to be withdrawn after nine minutes, with replacement Steven Naismith going on to score a famous hat-trick as Goodison Park celebrated a 3-1 win over the defending Premier League champions.

Coleman was forced off with 13 minutes remaining in the match and the exact status of both players is yet to be clarified ahead of Saturday's trip to face Swansea City.

Martinez, though, is optimistic any time out of the side will be minimal, although Everton are still waiting for final confirmation on the extent of the problems.

"Forty-eight hours after the game, we are quite positive in the way Mo and Seamus feel," the manager told the club's official website.

"I think Seamus felt a lot better than Mo immediately after the game but we are going to get the scans done [on Tuesday] so we have a clear idea.

"I don't think it looks as bad as we feared once it happened but we will get more information as the week goes on. We will see how long a period we are looking at for the two players.

"They were the only two to pick up knocks against Chelsea, so everyone else from that squad is fully fit for the weekend."

Coleman, 26, has played in each of Everton's five Premier League games so far this season, while the Chelsea game was Besic's first top-flight appearance of the campaign.