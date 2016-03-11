Martinez: I am the right man for Everton

Roberto Martinez insists he is the right man to lead Everton forward despite growing frustrations from the Goodison Park faithful.

Everton finished 11th in the Premier League last season - their worst record in almost a decade - and languish in 12th after 28 games so far in 2014-15.

However, Martinez is not worried about his future at the club and believes he is still capable of achieving success with the Merseyside club.

"As a manager, you cannot worry. The moment that you worry for yourself, you are not a good manager," the Spaniard said.

"A manager needs to worry about his 23 or 24 players, to allow them to enjoy their football and their position in the team, while giving them direction. If I was new to the Premier League maybe I would be worried.

"But I have been very fortunate to have had ten years managing and seven of them in the Premier.

"So I speak from a good position of what pressure is. Whatever you're fighting for the FA Cup, fighting relegation, trying to get into the top four, I have that experience."

Everton's next test comes in the form of an FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea on Saturday.

"We have been winning the game then throwing it away, and that is harder to take than not being good enough in the first place," Martínez said.

"It is a painful process to go through but we can learn from it. The FA Cup is a different competition to the league and in the rounds played so far we have not even conceded a goal.

"The focus now is on Chelsea, who might be out of the Champions League but are still last year's English champions, so with a late kick-off and a game under lights we are hoping the Goodison effect will come into play."