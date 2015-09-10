Martinez: No problems with Mourinho over Stones saga

Everton manager Roberto Martinez has called for the rules of the transfer window to be changed, but says he has no issue with Jose Mourinho after Chelsea's prolonged pursuit of John Stones.

The Premier League champions had bids rejected for the England defender, who also had a transfer request turned down by Everton.

And, ahead of Chelsea's trip to Goodison Park this weekend, Martinez has reiterated his desire for the transfer window to be shifted so that it ends before the start of the season.

"I have no problem [with Mourinho]. Not at all," Martinez told BBC Sport.

"I've been in the game long enough to know that that's what happens in football. If I've got anything to say it is that I'm against the rules that allow that to happen.

"Any club is entitled to approach any of our players and within the rules, you can make bids, in the same way we are entitled to refuse those and not accept them.

"I think what is very much a footballing compliment is that you have got a team like Chelsea with the financial strength behind that they are interested in one of our players.

"From that point it can be disappointing when you hear things in the media and in an open environment that probably is something that is not even allowed in the Premier League rules.

"But that happens everywhere and will carry on happening. But my observation is that we should protect the players, and stop over-lapping the competitive nature of a football game with business."