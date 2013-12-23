Martinez not ruling out Porto exit in January

The Colombia international took his goal tally for the season to 15 when he was on target in his side's 4-0 thrashing of Olhanese in the Primeira Liga last Friday.

Martinez also caught the eye last season when he scored 26 league goals in his first campaign at Porto, and Chelsea are one of several top European clubs to be linked with a move for him.

The 27-year-old is under contract with the Portuguese champions until 2016, but is in no rush to enter talks over a new deal while also refusing to rule out leaving.

He told Portuguese newspaper Record: "It is they who have to decide what they want to do with me, If it is to continue here, or send it to a transfer depends very much on them.

"If something happens, and more than thinking in economic conditions, I think there are opportunities that can be taken.

"But I continue to think of the club and now I leave my future in the hands of God.

"I will only give my maximum and not look to hasten things, because they will happen in due time.

"For now I do not feel the need to talk with FC Porto. I am calm without denying or closing, or trading any possibility that some part of the club is interested in keeping me."