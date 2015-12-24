Martinez relaxed over Everton takeover rumours

Roberto Martinez says Everton are in the best possible hands after reports emerged that the club are in talks with a consortium over a possible takeover.

Reports emerged this week suggesting a US-led consortium is planning a £200 million takeover bid, having apparently held talks with long-term owner Bill Kenwright.

Kenwright purchased the club in 1999 and, despite accusations of underinvestment from some sections of Everton's support in recent seasons, Martinez believes the board continue to do right by the club.

"I don't think it's anything to be commenting on, it's not something for me to go into details [about]," he told reporters on Thursday.

"We know what a fantastic chairman we have and our board will always look out for the best interests of the club.

"We have an exciting team and the youth and talent in the dressing room reflects that spirit in the boardroom.

"When we have something to share, as always the fans will be first to know. Whatever happens, we are in great position and in the best possible hands."

On the pitch, Martinez has been buoyed by the imminent return to fitness of Steven Pienaar, Phil Jagielka, James McCarthy and Bryan Oviedo.

The quartet are all expected to feature over the next few weeks but the Everton boss continues to be frustrated at his side's inability to turn performances into points.

"The mood is that we are focused on being better, we know we are close to being a consistent team," Martinez said.

"At the moment our performances have been encouraging, we have a positive way and are competing with teams but the other side is we need to become better in affecting the margins within games.

"We have dropped too many points in the last few weeks for our level of performance. We need to become wiser and develop a better know-how."