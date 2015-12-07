Martinez rues missed opportunities

Roberto Martinez was left to rue missed opportunities after Everton hit the woodwork three times in their Premier League draw with Crystal Palace.

Romelu Lukaku struck nine minutes from time as Everton earned a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Monday - the Belgian's ninth goal in as many league games.

It was nothing more than Everton deserved after the home side hit the post once and rattled the crossbar twice before Lukaku cancelled out Scott Dann's 76th-minute opener.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Martinez said: "It was a well fought performance, a really good game of football.

"They used their power and pace extremely well. We hit the post, the crossbar, had really good opportunities which on another day we would have taken them and that would have been the difference.

"I'm delighted with the attitude and the determination to get back into it but disappointed to drop two points."

Palace thought they had the points won with 14 minutes remaining, when Dann, who netted the winner in last month's 2-1 success at Liverpool, headed in Jason Puncheon's corner.

However, Lukaku turned in Gerard Deulofeu's cross for his 50th goal in 100 Everton appearances.

The 22-year-old Belgium international has now scored 11 Premier League goals this term.

Martinez added: "He deserves a lot of praise, a very reliable footballer. He's such a unique number nine.

"Rom can be everything, that's a phenomenal attribute for our team. In front of goal he's lethal, today he could have had a hat-trick."