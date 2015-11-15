Martinez ruled out of Argentina clash

Jackson Martinez has been ruled out of Colombia's World Cup qualifier against Argentina on Tuesday after suffering an ankle sprain.

The Atletico Madrid striker sustained the injury in the closing stages of the 1-1 qualifying draw against Chile on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who has 10 goals in 39 appearances for Colombia, underwent two scans to determine the full extent of the sprain.

A statement from Colombia read: "After completing the relevant examinations today and assessing the development of forward Jackson Martinez by the medical department of Colombia, it has been determined that the player cannot be considered for the next match on Tuesday November 17 due to a sprained ankle."

Jose Pekerman will be without Carlos Sanchez and Santiago Arias for the upcoming clash after the defensive duo picked up their second yellow cards in three qualifying fixtures.