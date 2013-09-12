Martinez thankful for 'fresh start'

While the club suffered the loss of midfielder Marouane Fellaini to Manchester United ahead of the deadline, they were able to keep full-back Leighton Baines despite interest from Old Trafford.

Martinez was also able to add Gareth Barry, Romelu Lukaku and James McCarthy to his squad on the final day of the window.

And ahead of his side's home clash with Chelsea on Saturday, he is looking ahead with plenty of reason for optimism.

"When the window closed there was a different environment around the football club," he said. "We feel it is a fresh start.

"For us, there is a feeling that the season starts now, we have done many good things in the previous games but now we need to pick up points and get our season started."

Everton have drawn all three of their Premier League fixtures so far this season, with midfielder Ross Barkley one of the standout performers.

The 19-year-old has been a near ever present under Martinez and made his England debut on Friday against Moldova.

The Everton manager has now tipped him to continue his impressive form after scoring in the 2-2 draw with Norwich in August.

"We all saw what he is capable of doing in the future," Martinez continued.

"He has incredible potential and we need to keep working on that potential so he has a terrific career ahead of him."