Martinez tight-lipped on Everton arrivals

Everton manager Roberto Martinez hopes to make two or three new signings before the transfer deadline, but remains tight-lipped on their identities.

After dismissing talk of a transfer request from John Stones, the Spaniard confirmed work was going on behind the scenes to strengthen his squad before the window closes.

One player linked with a move to Goodison Park is Dynamo Kyiv's Andriy Yarmolenko, but Martinez refused to confirm or deny the 25-year-old was on his radar.

"We've been very consistent," he said. "I expect to add two or three new faces, nothing has changed.

"I have always said it is better to wait to the end and make an assessment [on a squad].

"It was important to maintain the core of our squad from two seasons ago, we have done that and become better and stronger, playing in Europe was vital in us becoming better.

"Signings will need to add something, something different, but they need to be quality additions.

"We're doing a lot of work, have highlighted the players we feel that would fit in well but nothing to be announced."