Martinez understands fan discontent at Everton

Roberto Martinez says he understands the frustrations shown by Everton supporters during a difficult season for the Merseyside club.

Everton fans unfurled two banners showing discontent with the Spaniard before their 1-1 draw at Watford on Saturday.

Martinez and Co. have won just nine out of 31 league games this season, including three straight defeats before their draw with Watford.

Only the top four have scored more than Everton this season but their frailties at the back have cost them, with the club sitting 14th in the Premier League standings.

Martinez said he could sympathise with the supporters but insists he is committed to his task with the club.

"I think that comes with the job," he said of the banners. "Since day one, my first season at Everton, I'm extremely proud and honoured to be the manager and I accept that the fans are not going to be happy with the team losing and I accept and understand.

"What's important is the fans always support the team, always support in whatever way they can and help us to win games – and that's the only thing that matters.

"They know I would give my life to achieve a winning team. Everything we do is to make them proud, so I've got no problem with their discontent at times and football is an emotional game.

"I wouldn't expect anyone to be happy with poor standards and losing three games in the league for me, in my eyes, is very poor standards.

"There were some banners but I understand that completely."