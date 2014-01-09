Martinez unmoved on McGeady speculation

The winger's contract at Russian Premier League outfit Spartak Moscow is set to expire at the end of the season, leaving him free to discuss a move to other clubs.

Goodison Park has been touted as a possible destination for the Republic of Ireland international, with reports suggesting that he will undergo a medical at the club in the coming days.

Martinez was unmoved when questioned about a potential deal for the former Celtic man, but did confirm he was close to adding to his squad.

"The situation is he (McGeady) is still registered with another football club," he said. "I won't disrespect another team. I don't think he's due (for a medical).

"We are close to adding, it's not a matter of rushing things, we know what we want it's a case of making it happen. We have to make sure we don't bring the wrong personality to the club."

Everton resume league duties after defeating QPR 4-0 in the FA Cup third round last weekend, with Martinez set to assess several injuries in his squad including midfielder Ross Barkley, who is doubtful with a toe injury.

He added: "We have got a few doubts but we still have two training sessions before the important game on Saturday.

"We are going to assess Sylvain Distin, Phil Jagielka, Leighton Baines and Ross Barkley, who got a knock against Queens Park Rangers. Those four players are the ones that we have got a question mark over.

"Ross had a knock on the toe in his right foot. It's a bit swollen but we are hoping that he is going to be fine for the weekend."