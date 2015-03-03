Martinez waiting on fitness of Baines

The left-back has missed each of the last two games with a thigh problem, and faces a race to be fit for the visit to the Britannia Stadium.

"We're going to assess him today and make a final decision. It is a difficult one," Roberto Martinez said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"Apart from Leighton, there are no other injury worries. It is the same squad which went to Arsenal."

Everton have won just one of their past 11 league outings, but Martinez insists his side are relishing the games ahead rather than worrying about their recent poor run.

"We are not in a position to look back too much," he said.

"Yes we are not getting the results we all want but what we have now is a great opportunity to go into the last 11 games and create some momentum.

"That is the focus rather than highlighting a statistic because statistics can be used any way you want.

"We need to be able to perform well and overcome the small margins.

"Sometimes you can assess a performance through a scoreline, the black and white of a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, but those who watched the game would have seen we were very close to getting a positive result in that game.

"It is a moment in the season when all that is needed is simplicity: which is preparing for the game ahead to make sure we get a positive result."