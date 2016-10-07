Martinez wants more from rampant Belgium

Roberto Martinez was pleased with Belgium's "beautiful" 4-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, but says they can still improve.

Despite requiring an Emir Spahic own goal to take the lead, Martinez's men were rampant in Brussels and added to their haul hrough Eden Hazard, Toby Alderweireld and Romelu Lukaku.

Belgium now top their group in World Cup qualifying, but their head coach, while highlighting their fine attacking play, was quick to point out it was not a flawless performance.

"This was a really good game," he said, in quotes reported by Sporza. "Not only is the score beautiful, but we have also played quite attractive football at times.

"It gives me even greater pleasure that we have kept a clean sheet. The intensity was right for the whole game. The players remained focus and that gives me great pleasure.

"The first goal has turned the match. It was good, but it can and should be even better."

Belgium head to Gibraltar next as they look to maintain their 100 per cent start in Group H.