Martinez wary of wounded Arsenal

Everton defeated Young Boys 3-1 at Goodison Park on Thursday, sealing their place in the UEFA Europa League last 16 with a convincing 7-2 aggregate scoreline.

Arsenal, meanwhile, put in a dismal performance at home to Monaco in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League tie, going down 3-1 to leave themselves with plenty of work to do if they are to reach the quarter-finals.

"I don't think Arsenal will suffer from a psychological setback after what happened in their last game," Martinez said.

"They have incredible experience in these sorts of games.

"It is true that an extra 24 hours in terms of recovery makes a big difference.

"We need to make sure we are fully fit and refreshed. We expect an Arsenal fully focused on trying to carry on the outstanding form they have in the league, and we'll have to be at our very best.

"Arsenal have only had one home league defeat and we know we have a real difficult task in front of us.

"But at the same time, after our result last weekend, we are desperate to perform well and get a good result."